Court denies motion to separate West and Swanson in conspiracy to commit murder re-tri

A Bowman County judge has denied a motion to separate two co-defendants in a murder re-trial.

Twenty-nine-year-old Madison West and 24-year-old Chase Swanson filed a motion to separate from each other in a retrial of their conspiracy to commit murder case.

Court documents say another motion to sever was denied in September 2017 when the case was tried the first time.

A judge denied the motion again Monday, stating the defendants do not have any new aspects that would change the case.

West and Swanson were found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced to life without parole in February of 2018.

In July 2019, the North Dakota Supreme Court reversed and remanded sentences for West and Swanson.

The two will appear together in front of a jury in September.

