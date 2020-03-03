County by County, March 3, 2020

In Tuesday's County by County, we begin in Ward County, a coffee social for those who have served our country.

The Minot Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans is hosting coffee and pastries starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

All Veterans, DAV Volunteers and Auxiliary members are welcome to attend.

The social is in the Veterans Room at the Ward County Administration Building. There is a $1 dollar free will donation to help cover costs of the social supplies.

For any questions, please contact minotdavchptr4@hotmail.com.

On to something to keep in mind in McHenry County.

The Souris River Joint Board is holding a public information meeting for community members to learn more about the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project's Velva bridge replacement.

The meeting is March 23rd at 6:30 in the evening in the Verendrye Electric Conference Room at 615 Hwy 52 West, Velva, N.D.

For more information about the meeting you can contact Dusty Zimmerman by calling (701) 837-8737 or email info@mouseriverplan.com.

In Bottineau County, there is a new sweet ride for the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff recently purchased a 2020 Polaris UTV 4x4 with tracks.

The Ranger was purchased for search and rescue operations and other emergency situations.

The ranger is equipped with emergency lighting, radio communications and a laptop computer docking station.

The Sheriff's Office says 100% of the Ranger was bought with the Operation Stone Garden Grant.

For all Counties, the Game and Fish Department is giving away free seed to land owners who are interested in planting their plot land for pheasants.

Game and Fish is offering a mixed seed for plant diversity.

They say you do not need to have a PLOTS contract but are asking the landowners to allow some public access.

You can sign up online by March 31 if this is something you would like to do, the department will provide enough seed to plant up to 5 acres of land.

For more information about the seed or to sign up, visit the following link: https://gf.nd.gov/news/3682.

