County by County, March 27, 2020

Let's take a look at some stories around you in Friday's County by County.

---

Many in Ward County will soon be hearing outdoor warning siren tests ran by Minot Central Dispatch.

The audible tests will run on the second and last Monday of every month at 9:30 a.m. beginning May 11th and running through October.

The Minot Area Outdoor Warning System and the sirens within Ward County will all be sounded. During the tests, you will hear ten seconds of high and low tones along with a voice message. This test will repeat three times. At the same time, your cable TV will also be testing the outdoor warning system audible test.

---

In Burke County, Bowbells Ambulance Service recently welcomed six new volunteers to their team.

Dan Folske, the President of the Ambulance Association, says they are always looking for volunteers to lend a helping hand. He says most rural ambulances struggle to have enough qualified people to keep operating and that having six new volunteers really helps take the pressure off everyone else. If they need more help, those six people are just a phone call or text away.

---

In Bottineau County, the production of a North Dakota delicacy is not being hindered during this uncertain time.

Pride Dairy in Bottineau is still producing their delicious products and are also continuing their deliveries. The only difference, the restaurant portion of their facility, Dairy Dipper closed Friday until further notice.

They served their last scoop of ice cream earlier this afternoon because the company is practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus. Don't worry though, you can still find their products in many local grocery stores.

