County by County, March 25, 2020

Let's look at the stories in Wednesday's County by County.

Beginning in Mountrail County, due to the Coronavirus, tenants who live at the North Segment Property Management don't have to pay Aprils rent.

Councilwoman, Monica Mayer, M.D. finalized the decision to wave rental fees for residential tenants due to the unexpected closures due to the Coronavirus. This includes tribal pay periods eight and nine.

If you have any further questions, you can call (701) 627-3270.

Also in Mountrail County, New Town Public School District #1 is doing what it can to keep students fed.

The school district is still offering a grab and go breakfast from 8:30 to 9:30 in the morning. A sack lunch is also available from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot right outside of the high school cafeteria service entrance.

Four Bears Segment is delivering the breakfast and lunches. You can call the Segment office for their delivery times.

In Pierce County, the Rugby Public Schools are giving every child the opportunity to have books to read while staying at home.

Jessica Fritz, the District Librarian says if children want books to read, they want to give them access to do so.

It's easy to check out a book. You can do it online by clicking this link: https://www.rugby.k12.nd.us/. After you check out a book, there is curbside pickup.

Any child kindergarten through 12th grade can check out books without a due date. Although Fritz says she is asking they bring the books back at the end of the school year. Once the books are returned, they will be in a holding area for a certain amount of time to ensure there is not a spread of COVID-19.

In Bottineau County, the County Commissioners are holding a special meeting ​this Friday at 1 p.m. to discuss four things.

They will cover purchasing voicemail pro, road restrictions, polling locations for the Primary election and updates on the Coronavirus.

If you would like to participate in the meeting, you can do so by calling the County Commissioners conference line at 978-990-5000 and using the access code, 565300#.