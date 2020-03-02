County by County, March 2, 2020

Taking a look at the stories in Monday's County by County.

In Mountrail County, Parshall School District #3 is tearing down the old high school building.

In January, we told you the high school students were back in session at their brand new school located right next door to the old one.

Now, they are moving on to phase two by tearing down the old school building and building up their stadium project which includes an 8 lane track, football field and space for long and triple jump. Additional parking is in the works along with an addition to the new high school.

Michelle Hoff, the School Board President, says the projects are expected to be complete by August and the three affiliated tribes contributed 10 million dollars.

Tuesday at the Ward County Public Library there is an event that will not make you wary. It's a birthday party for a man who is very smarty.

It's Dr. Seuss, so there is no excuse why you shouldn't attend the event that won't cost you a cent.

He's known for his books maybe even his good looks.

For kids ages 3 to 12 come enjoy for yourselves.

With activities galore there is so much reading to explore.

From 4 to 6 in the afternoon it's the perfect thing to do before you see the moon.