County by County: Friday, March 6

In Friday's County by County:

Let's start in Bottineau County, if your child is interested in science, technology, engineering or mathematics, there is an opportunity for them to explore those different fields.

Dakota College at Bottineau and North Central Education Consortium are hosting a STEM Day at DCB on March 16 for seventh to tenth grade students.

The college wants to inspire kids to start thinking about their future career.

The day will provide hands on projects the college hopes will excite and interest the students. More than 350 students are already registered to attend.

---

Also in Bottineau, there is a farewell for a beloved face at the Bottineau Winter Park.

After 45 years, Brad Knudson is retiring and the BWP staff are throwing a party.

It's this Sunday, March 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Annie's House at the Winter Park.

Everyone is invited to this party to enjoy cake, coffee, and good conversation.

---

In Ward County, this weekend you can play ball to remember a well loved member of the Lightning/Dynamite travel basketball team.

The Second Annual Haley Sundsbak Tournament is held in memory of Haley after she passed away due to a tragic tubing accident in June of 2018.

This tournament is for girls grades three to eight in remembrance of her legacy.

The tournament entry fee is $160.

To register a team and find out more, visit the following link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=Kni_2_HO8UqGyB-SAQYdtrue6Wk2SuVHptVSftIc3IhUQkdQRjFTNjdSNEFXUVdKNUg5MkZNNTFGVS4u&fbclid=IwAR1eoCdW5vUevuGFlHgb9ulJZb8pNB6Ht_1bRtWAyye3D8ckYSn4l8xWbzc.

---

In McHenry County, you can help support the new Velva Aggie Sports Complex Building.

The new building will have bathrooms, a new concessions area, and storage.

Beginning at 5 p.m. at the Star City Golf Course on Saturday there are games and a silent auction.

All proceeds from the night will go to the Sports Complex building fund.

