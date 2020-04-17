Country Financial sponsoring Texas Roadhouse meals

First responders and health care workers are making sure we're safe -- and Country Financial wanted to give back to them.

It's partnering with Texas Roadhouse to provide 200 meals this weekend for those on the frontlines.

Anyone eligible can call to place an order and show their badge when picking up your food.

Country Financial representative Jodi Schmidt said, “We just wanted to find a way that we could say thank you to those people and, and let them know that we, we appreciate them and we appreciate the work that they're doing right now."

Country Financial says they appreciate what all the front line workers have done for the community and all that they will continue to do.

