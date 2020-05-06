Counterfeit goods, invasive pests caught at northern border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say officers on the northern border documented nearly 200 instances of invasive or prohibited pests at border crossings, and also recently seized counterfeit clothing items.

Customs officers seized counterfeit shoes and a dress valued at roughly $28,000 if the goods had been genuine.

The seizure occurred during at an inspection of a rail container destined to arrive in Portal. Investigators found the apparel in violation of intellectual property rights on April 30.

This comes on the heels of a CBP Agriculture Specialists report that indicates officers issued 193 emergency action notifications during the first quarter of 2020.

The pests caught include mission grass, longhorn beetle larvae, larval khapra beetle exoskeletons, and bushmeat.

