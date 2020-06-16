Cots and numbers coming down

With fewer positive cases and a decreasing positive rate, Gov. Doug Burgum is focusing on moving forward. The entire response was based on protecting vulnerable populations.

But now long-term care facilities are opening back up.

One hundred and fifty-two long term-care facilities have already qualified for stage one of reopening, which involves scheduled outdoor visits with social distance.

However, the state is already preparing for indoor visits, by setting up sites for testing. An indoor visit can go through as long as a test is done within a week of the visit.

"I think even using the testing for visitors and treating them in some way the way we're doing health care workers, is something that's unique. So, we're going to continue to look at this. We don't have a definitive answer yet on when we can begin to hug, but we do recognize that it's extremely important,” said Chris Jones, Department of Human Services.

The other part of moving on is tearing down.

The Fargodome cots came down quite some time ago, and the University of Mary's were put away recently as well. The state still has the cots, but the field hospitals were never operational when they were up. Officials called it a proof of concept. However, the governor is still confident in redeploying them if needed.

"While we're in really good shape and things are going great in North Dakota, we need to make sure that we continue to stay on guard as we continue to move forward and open up our economy. We need to continue our focus on testing. We need to continue our focus on remaining curious on what more we can learn and what we can do different and better, and we have to maintain our humility because we need to understand that are many things we yet don't know,” Burgum said.

But they're not just tearing down; some entities are building up and adapting their resources.

Eight emergency shelters for homeless individuals were set up around the state to give the less fortunate a safe place during the pandemic.

One hundred and sixty-four people in the state use these facilities, but there is now only one person with the coronavirus using them.

Jones said that rather than tearing down, they want to build from the infrastructure after the pandemic.

