Coronavirus recovery: how does it work?

Although positive coronavirus cases increase every day, there is some good news amongst those numbers.

The North Dakota Department of Health says 101 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

Wednesday, April 8 was the first time since the pandemic began where we saw the number of recovered cases outweighing new, positive cases, with 16 recovered and 14 new cases. Although there were only three newly recovered cases Thursday, many are hoping they continue to rise.

But what exactly does a recovery look like?

The Centers for Disease Control defines someone as fully recovered if they've isolated for at least seven days since their positive test or symptoms first appeared, they see improvement in respiratory symptoms like shortness of breath and coughing, and they've waited at least three days since their fever was resolved.

The CDC says they're still unsure whether or not someone who has recovered from COVID-19 can be re-infected.

