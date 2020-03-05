Coronavirus quarantine at home

However, before results come back, many with symptoms will be told to go home and self-isolate.

Doctors say to stay home from work and self-quarantine if you exhibit a fever, cough, malaise and body aches.

This involves social distancing, washing your hands and staying in bed as much as possible.

Doctors say you might want to consider grocery delivery services or stocking up 72 hours worth of supplies.

If you're living with someone who is in quarantine, distancing still applies.

"If you have common shared bathroom space, dining space, kitchen space, just be respectful of the fact that it's droplet nuclei. It spreads that way. If any of those droplet nuclei fall on a surface, they can survive there for a while," says Infectious Disease Consultant Noe Mateo.

Mateo says be sure to disinfect everything a that comes in contact with a person who is under quarantine.

He says cold medicine will help alleviate symptoms, but it won't make you less contagious.

Mateo says, for every sick person, you can expect two or three more people to have been exposed and developing an infection.

So, it's important to quarantine effectively.