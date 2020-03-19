Coronavirus puts Bismarck family’s adoption on hold

The road to adoption is often bumpy. It’s a road Dan and Tara Brooke have traveled before, but this time, the journey has temporarily stopped.

They are confident this isn’t a dead end to their adoption journey though.

“Edwin turned six on March 10,” said Tara.

Edwin lives in an orphanage in China.

“What we know is he is a happy healthy little boy,” said Tara.

A healthy little boy, waiting to join his forever family in Bismarck. Dan and Tara Brooke and their four other children are anxiously waiting for Edwin to arrive.

“Those who pursue adoption, you’re told early and often to expect delays,” said Dan.

“You don’t expect a pandemic though!” Tara added with a laugh.

The Brookes first felt the call to adopt in January 2019.

“We began our home study process in March 2019. Everything was done by the end of December,” Tara explained.

And then, the coronavirus hit. Travel to China came to a screeching halt.

“It’s hard to say there’s a six-year-old boy sitting in an orphanage waiting for us. This is the only thing between us and him,” says Dan.

But what the Brookes do have is faith.

“We have no doubts we will go to china. We will get our son; he will be part of our family,” said Dan.

“In moments of uncertainty all over that’s what you rely on is that faith in God. That’s what carries us each and every day, in everything, not just this adoption,” said Tara.

Faith, guiding a family down a road they never imagined they’d be traveling.

Besides the restrictions due to COVID-19, there is just one more piece of paperwork keeping the Brookes from going to China. It’s called an “article five” which is basically the Chinese government extending a travel invitation to the couple. That step hasn’t happened yet because once it’s issued, it only lasts three months. Dan and Tara are confident that will be issued once it’s safe to travel to China