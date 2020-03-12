Coronavirus information resources

Here are some useful resources to reference if you have questions or concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19):
• World Health Organization
https://www.who.int/india/emergencies/novel-coronavirus-2019
• Centers for Disease Control
-https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
-800-232-4636
• North Dakota Department of Health
-1-866-207-2880
• EPA
-https://www.epa.gov/
Here are some of the registered disinfectants on the EPA's list:
Clorox Multi Surface Cleaner + Bleach
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray
Lysol brand Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate
Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist
Lysol brand Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner
Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes
Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray
You can read the full list of disinfectants on the document attached to the right of this story.