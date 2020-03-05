Coronavirus impact on Minot State's study abroad programs

Minot State University is having to take extra precautions this travel abroad season.

The university's Office of International Programs has had to limit both for credit and noncredit travel for all faculty, staff and students.

All travel to China has also been suspended.

The university is keeping contact with three students currently abroad.

So far only one semester program in Italy had to be canceled due to the country's "Level 3" travel advisory warning.

MSU's Director of International Programs said this is the first time a travel abroad program has been affected due to an outbreak.

“This is kind of an unprecedented situation in the world of education abroad right now. And it's the first time, first experience for Minot State as well,” said Libby Claerbout, the program’s director.

The university said it will continue to monitor the situation in other countries before approving any further travel plans.

So far no other study abroad programs are being affected.

