Health officials in Washington state report 6 virus deaths

Health officials in Washington state said Monday that four more people had died from the coronavirus, bringing the total to six in the state and United States.

A staff member blocks the view as a person is taken by a stretcher to a waiting ambulance from a nursing facility where more than 50 people are sick and being tested for the COVID-19 virus, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Kirkland, Wash. Health officials reported two cases of COVID-19 virus connected to the Life Care Center of Kirkland. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths at a news conference.

Researchers said earlier the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.

Ninety-one cases have now been reported in 10 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the count includes 45 infections among people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is one more than previously reported. It includes people who tested positive after returning from travel to outbreak areas in other parts of the world, their close contacts and what appear to be infections from community spread — people who did not travel and did not have known contact with other infected people.

New Hampshire reported its first case, a person who had traveled to Italy, who has been confined to their home with mild, flu-like symptoms, WCAX reported.

Georgia also reported its first two cases, WALB reported. Both are members of the same household in Fulton County, one of whom had just returned from Italy.

Eighteen of the U.S. cases have been hospitalized, and six have died.

The Trump Administration issued new restrictions and screenings for those coming from Iran, Italy and South Korea.

“We could have more sad news. But the American people should know the risk for the average American remains low,” Vice President Mike Pence said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that a 39-year-old healthcare worker has tested positive for the virus.

Thousands are being monitored, tested or under some type of quarantine across the country.

“For everyone that we identify that’s positive, we have to go through that exercise of identifying who they may have had exposure to,” said Dr. Bela Matyas, a Solano County health officer.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are negotiating a multi-billion dollar spending package to deal with the virus.

Sources say it could be as much as $7 billion, far above the $2.5 billion the White house requested but lower than the $8.5 billion Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer proposed.

Democrats have blasted President Donald Trump for his handling of the virus, at times contradicting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts on the severity.

“The best way to deal with something like this is let the public gain full knowledge and all hands on deck,” Schumer said.

Pence tells governors money for coronavirus costs is coming

The Trump administration is reassuring state governors they will be reimbursed for at least part of what they spend as they attempt to contain the coronavirus as it spreads throughout the U.S.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Vice President Mike Pence told governors, “Do what you’ve got to do.”

Federal spending is being fast-tracked in Congress, where bipartisan negotiations are nearly complete on $7 billion to $8 billion in emergency funding.

State officials say they need the money for a wide array of expenses, including protective gear, housing and transporting those under quarantine, overtime for medical workers performing lab tests and public information campaigns.

San Antonio mayor blasts release of woman from quarantine

Ron Nirenberg, the mayor of San Antonio, said the city learned Sunday that a woman who had been released from quarantine later tested a “weak positive” for the coronavirus.

She had been quarantined after spending time in Wuhan, China. She has been returned to quarantine for additional testing. Officials said she tested negative twice before the third weak positive test.

In a Facebook post, Nirenberg said, “With that said, the fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable. This incident is exactly why we have been asking for federal officials to accept the guidance of our local medical community.”

The woman reportedly visited an area mall and a hotel near the airport over the weekend before returning to quarantine, according to media reports.

Twitter CEO nixes appearance at SXSW

Amid coronavirus concerns, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has cancelled his appearance at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, according to The Verge.

The social media company has cancelled all nonessential travel as of Sunday.

Despite calls to cancel the festival, festival organizers said Sunday that they plan to hold the festival as planned but with an eye to attendee health and safety.

Factories expand despite virus, though deliveries slow

American factories expanded in February for the second straight month, despite disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index registered 50.1 last month. That is down from 50.9 in January. But anything above 50 signals growth.

Fourteen of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in February, led by wood products and furniture manufacturers.

The institute’s index showed that American manufacturing contracted from August through December last year, hobbled by President Donald Trump’s trade wars, which raised costs and generated uncertainty about where to locate factories and buy supplies.

Energy conference in Houston canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

The organizers of a high-profile energy summit in Houston have canceled this year’s gathering due to concerns over a new coronavirus that has killed thousands of people worldwide.

The CERAWeek conference is typically attended by more than 4,000 individuals, including energy industry executives, political leaders and reporters. It had been scheduled for March 9-13 and delegates from over 80 countries had been expected to attend.

But energy data firm IHS Markit said Sunday that it has “reluctantly” decided to cancel the event. CERAWeek joins other international conferences that have been canceled amid fears of the virus. The first U.S. COVID-19 death was reported Saturday.

