Coronavirus COVID-19 timeline

February 10, 2020 - Santa Clara County declares a state of emergency.

San Jose would roll out city-wide restrictions over the next five weeks - including limiting mass gatherings to 25 people starting March 14.

February 25, 2020 - San Francisco declares a city emergency. The state would follow a little over a week later on March 4, 2020.

March 2, 2020 - The city of Seattle and state of Washington declare states of emergency.

The city ultimately restricts public gatherings to 50 people.

March 4, 2020 - States of emergency continue to increase on the west coast and in Hawaii.

Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Anaheim, and Chula Vista, California all declare states of emergency and later restrict gatherings to 250 people.

Honolulu, Hawaii also declares the same day but remains without many of the strict restrictions other cities place on citizens.

March 6, 2020 - Cities in the south and east coast start to declare states of emergency with more frequency.

Large cities added to the list include Louisville, Austin and Philadelphia. All three cities have restrictions in place.

Kentucky enacted some state-wide restrictions including for dine-in restaurants on March 16.

March 9, 2020 - Columbus, Ohio declares a state of emergency.

The Ohio State University is on break at the time but announces it will close campus.

Like many other universities around the country, it moves to all online classes for the remainder of the semester.

March 10, 2020 - The North Carolina cities of Raleigh, Charlotte, and Winston-Salem declare states of emergency.

Four days later, an executive order in the state bans gatherings of more than 100 people.

March 11, 2020 - Many more cities on the edges of the country declare states of emergency.

Cities include Washington, D.C., New Orleans, and Detroit.

March 12, 2020 - States of emergency begin to creep into more large cities in the central part of the country.

Dallas, Texas joins major metropolitan areas in a state of emergency and enacts restrictions including banning liquor sales from midnight until 8 a.m.

Anchorage, Alaska declares a state of emergency. Four days later, the city would restrict public gatherings to 50 people.

March 13, 2020 - On this Friday, President Donald Trump declares a state of emergency.

Many cities follow suit, including Kansas City, Missouri, Baltimore, Orlando and Tucson.

March 15, 2020 - St. Louis joins large midwest cities in a state of emergency declaration.

The city restricts public gatherings to 50 people.

March 15, 2020 - The cities of Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Buffalo, Atlanta, and Denver declare states of emergency.

On this Sunday, the CDC makes recommendations for everyone to limit large public gatherings. It asks people to consider postponing or cancelling events such as conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies

March 16, 2020 - During a briefing, the White House recommended people work from home for the next 15 days, avoid bars and restaurants, and keep away from groups of 10 or more people.

More cities declared states of emergency, including Tampa, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and St. Paul.