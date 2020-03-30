Coping with COVID-19, small town style

People in Lemmon, SD are coping with COVID-19 and social distancing by dragging main.

On Friday evening, Lemmon, S.D., residents Rick and Tanna Bolte decided to cruise main, just like they did in high school. But, they said, it was lonely.

So Tanna put out an invitation on Facebook, encouraging everyone in the area to meet on Main at 8 Saturday night. They hoped a few friends would show up and they could say ‘"hi,’" from a safe social distance.

The turnout was better than she expected. Main street was filled with cars, including lots of classic cars. Tanna says it was exactly what the community needed.

“It's just something to get everybody out of the house and forget about the troubled times would be great for everyone to get out, do you social distancing and have fun,” says Bolte.

She says they plan to drag main again this weekend.