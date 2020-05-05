Cool Beans brings jazz music to all ages in Minot

The Cool Beans jazz duo has entertained the Minot area for the last four years.

Steve Veikley has loved music since he was a boy.

"The only reason I became a musician was because I heard some of the greats when I was very young. I fell in love with the songs and the sound and the style," said Veikley.

He teamed up with Terri Aldrich to form Cool Beans, a jazz duo that she says has resonated with all ages.

"I expected people my age or older to respond to this music. What has been really surprising is that young people have really enjoyed it," said Aldrich.

They used to play at Sakura Japanese Steakhouse on Friday nights when it was open for in-person dining, among other venues.

"It's really, really fun to get out there and to work and to see people respond," said Aldrich.

We feel like we're keeping something alive in the realm of the traditional American popular music," said Veikley.

Veikley says he enjoys arranging music that means a lot to him, and performing with Aldrich for Cool Beans.

If you'd like to learn more about Cool Beans, visit their web site: Gentle Winds Promotions.