Cooking is the leading cause of apartment fires

Less than one-third of reported home fires were in apartments or other multi-family housing, yet these properties accounted for almost half of the reported home cooking fires. That's according a 2019 report by the National Fire Protection Association.

Nationally in 2019, cooking caused 38 percent of the fires in one or two-family homes and 72 percent of the fires in apartments according to that same report.

The Minot fire department said the sheer number of kitchens under a single roof causes the probability of a fire to go up. They say walking away from your food as it cooks can lead to a fire.

“I can't over emphasize the cooking staying put with your cooking and watching that. Cooking is the number one cause of fires across the U.S.,” said Stuart Hammer, Minot fire inspector.

The department says to check smoke alarms once a month and to change the batteries every six months.