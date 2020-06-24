Construction underway on new high school in Lemmon, SD

Construction is just getting started on a new high school in Lemmon, S.D. The project comes after voters approved a $10 million bond.

The new school will replace the building that was built in 1930. An addition was built in 1957.

The new building should be finished by fall of 2021.

"For the community of Lemmon there is a deep rooted community spirit and a comeback of younger families that have a direct connection to this new building, and it is going to facilitate a lot of needs for our students," said Lemmon Elementary School principal Shawnda Carmichael.

The new high school will be next to the armory.

