Construction has started on 43rd Avenue project

After a year of planning the 43rd Avenue project finally started last week.

The $10 million project involves expanding 43rd, adding turn lanes, and putting up two more stoplights, with construction lasting at least until the fall.

Funding will come from the half cent sales tax, then paid back in 2022 with federal funding.

“The need has been longstanding. We pretty much have the whole section of land north of 43rd already developed without improving this mile line arterial roadway that would've and will continue to support the traffic needs of this part of town,” said Gabe Schell, city engineer,

Crews are closing 43rd on Monday from Washington through Highway 83 and adding a temporary road from State to Coleman Street for traffic.

