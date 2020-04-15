Constitution gives states power to decide when to open economies

While some states are extending stay-at-home orders, others are preparing to open back up.

President Trump claims he has "total authority" on when states reopen, but many legal experts disagree.

The Constitution's Commerce Clause authorizes the federal government to take preventative measures to stop the spread of diseases from entering into the United States and from transferring between states.

So, while strong federal recommendations and orders can be made, state and local initiatives cannot be reversed.

The 10th Amendment says only the state has "policing power" over potential isolation and quarantine measures inside their state.

Ultimately, this means individual governors and mayors have the capacity to decide whether to stay closed or remain open.

North Dakota is a prime example of this. Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., has said it is not relevant to compare our state's public health efforts with another's.

"The curves are going to vary at different parts of the country and so there's not going to be a one-size-fits-all in terms of when the nation "opens up again." It's going to have to vary by region just like it varied with closures," said Burgum.

He says continuing widespread testing and gaining data will help states know when reopening is possible.

Maintaining closures of schools and businesses, as well as decisions on stay-at-home orders will remain at state discretion.

The governor is expected to decide whether or not to extend business closures past April 20th on Wednesday.