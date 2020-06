Another part of the International Peace Garden is reopening to the public.

The conservatory, which houses the cacti, will reopen Friday, June 5.

The garden remains open to U.S. citizens only, due to quarantine requirements in Manitoba.

The grounds, campgrounds, and trails are open, but some other buildings remain closed.

Visitors should remember to bring their passport, or driver’s license and birth certificate, so they can reenter the U.S. after leaving the garden.