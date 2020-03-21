Gov. Burgum announced new executive order to allow expanded COVID-19 testing

Gov. Doug Burgum announced a new executive order to help with social distancing. The new order allows licensed pharmacists to administer COVID-19 tests and send those directly to the North Dakota Department of Health.

Gov. Burgum also expanded emergency refills from 72 hours to 30-day supplies for chronic illnesses such as insulin for diabetes and blood pressure medication. Schedule Class 2 license drugs, like Opioids, will not be included in the executive order.

Finally, starting Monday, certain rest stops along Interstate 94, including Bismarck will reopen.

The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed two additional cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Saturday morning in residents from Burleigh County bringing the total to 28 cases in the state.

Burgum added that North Dakota has tested about 15 out of 10,000 people. One of the highest testing capacities per capita in the country.

