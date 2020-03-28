Confinement Order / “Worst Case Scenario” Plan

For the second time this week, North Dakota saw a record high number of COVID-19 cases discovered in one day: 26. That brings the total in the state to 94.

16 of the 83 people with the virus have been hospitalized. And, North Dakota had its first death from the coronavirus yesterday.

It was a different tone at the briefing Saturday night; preparing for the worst-case scenario. The state unveiled a new 3-tiered response system for medical providers. It lays out the various thresholds for when hospitals need to expand COVID-isolation rooms... and some colleges having their dorms turned into medical rooms as well.

And the governor pushed the point that now is the time to take this spread seriously.

Burgum said he’s expecting the total number of cases to be 6 to 13 times the number we have right now in the coming weeks. The DOH signed a confinement order earlier Saturday, saying that people who traveled internationally or have traveled to 23 specific states should self-isolate for 14 days.

"It's not about one individual. It's about, we have to assume that COVID is in every county and in every community, and we have to act appropriately. There's a lot of fixation on single tests coming back, but we have to assume that there's 10 times more people that we know about,” Burgum said.

The governor has been rather realistic when it comes to these numbers. Back when this all began he said we should expect to see the coronavirus in the state, and that we should expect community spread to be found. Now that both of those boxes have been checked, he is now expecting that the surge has already arrived in North Dakota, and we're just waiting for lagging data to find where it is.

'If we've got 94 positive in the state right now, that would be 94 positive 10 days ago. And it might actually be closer to 1,000 people who contracted it,” Burgum said.

The Confinement Order carries the weight of a class B misdemeanor, which is subject to upwards of 30 days in jail and a $350 fine. The list of 23 states on this list can be found at the States DOH website. College students and other travelers who are coming back from North Dakota at least in last 14 days are asked to go to the DOH website and fill out a survey just listing their symptoms as well as a few other information regarding their travels.

Minnesota, South Dakota, and Montana are not included in the 23 states.