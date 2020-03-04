Condensing Bismarck's sign laws ordinance proposal

An action the Bismarck Planning Commission called for back in the '80s is underway.

Commissioners heard an ordinance proposal on condensing Bismarck's sign laws. It also defines and addresses portable signs.

"I'd have to take two feet off my sign on the top and sides. If I do that they told me I'd be considered a site sign, and they told me the other day 'just build some more signs'. Why should I have to compensate for that? I've been in business 14 years," said Duane Hagel, Awesome Signs owner.

The changes include lowering maximum sign height in commercial districts to 50 feet.

