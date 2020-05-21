Concrete pour at Minot roundabout project

Contractors made more headway on Minot's first roundabout Thursday.

Thursday morning contractors began pouring the first round of concrete for Minot's new roundabout at the intersection of 31st Avenue and 13th Street SE.

“We're pouring the first driving lane through the roundabout,” said Josh Olson, the project engineer with Apex Engineering Group.

It is one of several concrete pours. Olson said the addition of the roundabout will reduce conflict points and contribute to safety in the area.

“Installing the roundabout would really help improve safety so that we make a safer intersection for the traveling public," said Olson.

Construction on this phase started a month ago and will wrap up in July. City Engineer Lance Meyer said the area was due for reconstruction.

"It checks a lot of boxes for the city. It enhances the capacity not only today but 20 years from now when the area will continue to grow,” said Meyer.

Contractors say the project is on schedule, and they will complete construction in the fall of this year.

