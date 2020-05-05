Concern over facemasks and crimes

Advisements and requirements to wear face masks in businesses raise the question if this can give those with bad intentions a way to conceal their identities while carrying out a crime.

Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt said he has seen national stories involving robberies with perpetrators wearing masks.

While he's not aware of this happening in North Dakota, he says being prepared is important.

"There's always a possibility. I think this is a good time to go over in your business how to handle robberies, whether they're with a ski mask or a surgical mask," said Schmidt.

Schmidt added that any robbery victim should allow police to pursue perpetrators and investigate the incident, and not to "be a hero" in a dangerous situation.