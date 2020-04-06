Computer sales up due to self-isolation

The recent push for self-isolation has forced many professionals and students to work from home.

This has increased the demand for electronics.

Computer stores and repair shops say right now is usually their slow season.

However, many have seen a slight boost in sales.

Employees at iRepair in Bismarck say they've seen an increased demand for people needing their electronics fixed very quickly.

"More people are staying at home and not spending as much time with other people. So, to be able to connect with other people somehow, through chatting or facetime, it's still a method of connection," said Chris Lippert, iRepair.

Employees at C-Ram Incorporated in Bismarck say they've seen a boost in computer sales and rentals as well.

Lippert says electronics help provide some normalcy in a time where so much is volatile.

