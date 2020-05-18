Foster parents in custody for death of 5-year-old girl

Newly released federal documents state the 5-year-old girl from the Spirit Lake Reservation died because of several injuries to the head, neck, chest, and other extremities.

Forty-two-year-old Erich Longie Jr. and forty-five-year-old Tammy Longie were both arrested by the FBI on Friday in connection to the death of 5-year-old Raven Thompson, according to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley.

A preliminary autopsy report revealed that Raven was assaulted.

According to federal court documents, an FBI agent showed up at the Longie’s home in Tokio, N.D., on Wednesday, May 6, after Tammy found Raven dead.

Erich and Tammy were the foster parents of 5-year-old Raven and her 7-year-old brother Zane Thompson. Spirit Lake Social Services placed both kids in the Longie’s residence.

Erich and Tammy are currently being held the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

The couple will appear before a federal judge on Monday afternoon.

