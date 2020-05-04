Comparing North Dakota’s phase reopening to neighboring states

Restaurants, bars, gyms and salons are just a few of the businesses experiencing the re-opening process in North Dakota.

Limitations such as capacity, cleaning and protective equipment are all protocols that must be followed by the businesses.

Some neighboring states are in the midst of reopening phases, too. Some are taking even more precautions compared to the Peace garden State.

To the west, in Montana, where cases remain in the hundreds, phases of its reopening started with churches on April 26.

The following day, main street and retail businesses were operational.

"Businesses need to develop and implement appropriate policy's regarding protective equipment and temperature checks or symptoms screenings," said Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

Monday restaurants and bars began providing in-establishment services.

On May 7, schools will have the option to return to in-classroom learning.

In South Dakota, where nearly 600 meat packing plant employees tested positive, Gov. Kristi Noem released a back to normal plan on Thursday.

"We did not mandate that businesses close. We did not mandate that families shelter in place. And so, this document is to give them guidance on what they can do at the local level to make sure that we are still being proactive with mitigation measures but still make sure they have an opportunity to take care of their customers, employees and put food on the table and try to maintain some normalcy," said Noem.

Although Noem never required businesses to close, they're encouraged to allow for social distancing and consider restricting occupancy.

Schools are to continue remote learning.

To the east, in Minnesota, where the death toll is near 400, Gov. Tim Walz extended its stay at home order on Saturday.

"We're going to extend the stay at home order on bars, restaurants and public accommodations until Monday the 18th of May. but we are moving retail businesses to re-open operations to curbside pickup and deliveries putting 30,000 Minnesotans back to work," said Walz.

Monday, businesses opening for curbside pickup in Minnesota must use online payments, and both the employees and customer should wear protective equipment.

The state has been under a stay at home order since March 27.

Gov. Doug Burgum says he will use the next 14 days to help shape phase two of reopening North Dakota

