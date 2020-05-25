Companions for Children looks to grow Lunch Pals program in Minot

The Minot youth mentoring program Companions for Children is looking to ramp up its Lunch Pals program.

Lunch Pals are positive role models who are paired with elementary students to provide emotional and life connections to help them through any behavioral or self-esteem issues.

Pals and their matched students have lunch twice per month at school.

Companions for Children Assistant Director Jalisa Tinnes said the organization hopes to expand to a third school for the 2020-21 school year.

"It's a lofty goal because not only does it mean more work on the agency's part as far as more matching and more interviews and things like that, but it also means a heavier recruitment effort," said Tinnes.

Tinnes added that Lunch Pals is set for Sunnyside and Washington Elementary Schools this, and the potential expansion school depends on how many matches are placed.

