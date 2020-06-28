Companions for Children in Minot seeking volunteers

A Minot youth mentor program is reaching out to the community for support in more ways than one.

Local volunteer organization Companions for Children is reaching out to the community for volunteers.

During their second annual barbecue fundraiser this week, they spoke with guests about the other ways they can get involved.

Executive Director Heather Cymbaluk said they are looking for new mentors.

“We are in big need of volunteer male volunteer mentors right now. So if you've ever considered being a mentor now is the time we have 12 boys on our wait list,” said Cymbaluk.

Enrollment for community based mentoring is open and their school based mentoring program enrollment is open until July 15.

You can find out more about the program and get involved here: https://www.companionsforchildren.org/