Community spread identified

North Dakota reported two coronavirus cases in Morton County Wednesday, marking seven total infected. The new cases are the first in the state caused by community spread, meaning it's unclear where they picked up the disease.

One of the bigger questions throughout the state of emergency declared just a week ago is when things will remain open and start to close? One thing that the governor mentioned is that he will keep businesses open. However, he is strongly recommending that businesses and other large venues shut down or at least adjust their hours to really attain that sense of individualistic responsibility as the state continues to fight COVID-19 and it's been crazing cases in community spread.

"For those states who are further ahead of us and have seen widespread and a steep escalation in cases, they would say, 'if you think you're doing things early, you might be on time, if you think you're doing it on time, you're probably late,'" Gov. Doug Burgum said.

We asked Burgum on how that phrase applies to the current situation, and he said that the state is looking for leadership at all levels it's really a full government response and he said that the people do not need the governor of North Dakota deciding whether or not to close businesses

"Our strategy that we have in North Dakota that we're trying to deploy is to save lives. That's the objective for what we're trying to do. And we're trying to save lives by stopping the spread of a highly contagious virus which has a higher mortality rate than the flu for people with underlying health conditions or the elderly," Burgum said.

Our neighbors to the south, South Dakota, announced that they will be halting testing because they are running low on testing supplies. But North Dakota has the supplies they need. But something that this state is running low on are silk swabs.

"We have been in contact with the South Dakota Department of Health and trying understand of what supplies we could share in order to maybe trade for swabs. I don't have it a deal on that yet," said Mylynn Tufte, ND Department of Health.

We will keep up to date on that situation as well as the decision on school closures when announcements are made.

