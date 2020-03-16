Community organizations offering free student lunches

The State Bantam Tournament over the weekend wrapped up the schedule for the Minot Wolves, so now the Hockey Boosters are doing their part to provide free meals to students with schools closed.

"We were fortunate enough that it was the end of our season, so we have some hands on deck to give back," said Minot Hockey Boosters director Brian Bauman.

The boosters are offering hot dogs, hamburgers, taco in a bag and PB&J Uncrustables.

"I think it's huge. With everything going on and not being able to have the kids all together and the Maysa having to close down... giving the parents an out that needs some help goes a long way," Bauman said.

Students can find a free meal at Magic City Hoagies as well.

"We serve a lot of lunch, and if kids can't get lunch it just makes perfect sense for me to finally be able to have a helping hand," said operator/owner Christine Staley.

Staley said she also wants to give kids a nutritious, free option.

She added: "I'm a very big firm believer in a well-balanced meal. Everything I eat, if I can't feed it to my kids I don't want to give it to anybody else, I have a high standard. I think it's only right to give them the best that you can. if you're not going to serve it to your kid, then why give it out?"

Two community organizations that are happy to help in a week without school lunches.

The Hockey Boosters' meals will be at Maysa Arena from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and you don't even need to leave your car, just message their Facebook page. Magic City Hoagies is making free kids meals for any Ward County student from kindergarten to fifth grade all week.