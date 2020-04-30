Community members send dozens of cards to boy who had to cancel birthday party

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many people to change their plans and postpone events.

This includes 7-year-old Marcus, who had to cancel his bowling birthday party.

Marcus has high functioning autism and when he found out his birthday party would be canceled because of COVID-19, his mother Stephanie reached out to the Bismarck and Mandan community asking for help.

Two weeks later, on his 7th birthday Marcus received dozens of cards and a visit from some of his favorite people in the community.

A daily trip to the mailbox brought many surprises for Marcus' 7th Birthday.

"Every day he goes, mom, what's in the mail? And I'm like, there's cards we'll go get them, and he'd take off running," says Stephanie Loch Ell, Marcus’ mother.

Dozens of cards flooded in from families and strangers in the community.

"Yeah you are lucky, he thinks he lucky," says Loch Ell.

Last Friday, Marcus received a surprise visit from the Bismarck Police Department, and a gift from his favorite team, the Bismarck Bucks.

"He sleeps with that football every night," says Loch Ell.

His mother Stephanie says she wanted Marcus to have a special day despite his bowling cancellation.

"He deserves to be celebrated, even if it’s just a long distance card or a phone call or a drive-by with people honking horns. It’s important to let them know that they're still loved," says Loch Ell.

Collecting birthday wishes from special writers all over North Dakota.

Although his party was canceled, Marcus told Your News Leader that he is planning on having his bowling party for his 8th birthday next year.

