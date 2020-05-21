Community honors life of Michael Fenner with vigil

UPDATE: Students, faculty members and parents all joined together tonight at Magic City Campus to celebrate the life of a student taken far too soon.

The Minot High class of 2020 gathered one more time before graduation, but rather than celebrating the end of school, they were there to mourn the loss of a classmate--18-year old Michael Fenner, who passed away after a fatal hit and run accident Wednesday night.

Kausha Bakk organized the vigil to give students a chance to mourn, receive counseling, and honor his memory.

"The seniors have felt that they've lost so much this last few months, and now to lose one of their own, we need to be there as a community and we need to understand they're going to hurt," said Bakk.

Students were able to sign a banner, release balloons, and grieve as a class before graduation.

"The worst part is the fact that he doesn't get to cross that line personally. We- what we have to do is cross that line for him," said Caden Farmer, Michael's friend and classmate.

Michael's family led a balloon release and say they are thankful for the community's support at this time

"I wouldn't say it makes it easier but it makes it nicer to know that you know, that there's this many people that, you know, will support our family and are here to try and at least pick us up while we're at our lowest point," said Nicholis Fenner, Michael's brother.

Students and the community taking the time to remember one of their own.

The students received ribbons today to wear at their graduation ceremony in honor of Michael.

A special place will be set for Fenner during the ceremony Friday.

In Minot, I'm Faith Hatton reporting for your news leader.

