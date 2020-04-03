Community health center starts COVID hotline

One North Dakota community health provider recently started its own COVID-19 Hotline.

Northland Community Health Center started the hotline about two weeks ago.

Patients can call in if they feel any of the COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, and sore throat

The staff will direct the caller to their closest testing site if they have come to the conclusion that they could be positive.

The special project manager with the health center said they wanted to provide patients with a local connection.

“This call line is a way for patients to still have that personal connection with their small town healthcare provider, but it still keeps our other patients and our staff safe because they need to call before coming in to see if they're having COVID symptoms,” Melissa Thury said.

This line is open Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Friday 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All NHC sites are able to do COVID-19 testing at this time.

