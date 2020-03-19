Community gathers care baskets for elders in Belcourt

Members of the Belcourt community have come together to create care baskets with necessary supplies for older members of the local population who are at the highest risk of COVID-19.

Ross and Kristy Zaste, who own The Shack Pizzeria & Grill as well as the Horsemen’s Bar, coordinated the drive.

They say interest grew among local small business owners, family, and friends.

Community members donated water and non-perishables, as well as household items such as laundry detergent, medicine, batteries, light bulbs, and tissues.

They made 40 baskets in the first round, and Ross says they already have donations coming in for more.

"In these frightening times of uncertainty, we will need each other to get through this. We are so thankful for the angels on earth that are so willing to step up and help,” Ross said.

He said anyone who wishes to donate can do so at The Shack. Since they will only be doing take-out, they are using the space to gather donations.

