Community garden at Minot State blessed in traditional ceremony

A Minot non-profit joined with Minot State University and members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa to bless a local community garden.

Two members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa sang and prayed traditional prayers asking for a good harvest.

But this garden blessing was also for missing indigenous women, a cause that hit close to home for Holy Man Duane McGillis.

"I had a first cousin that, we found her finally in Washington State up in the hills up there after six years she was gone. You don't know the feeling until it happens to your family,” said McGillis.

The Garden and ceremony were a collaborative effort between the Dream Big Green School and MSU's Native American Cultural Center.

The school will cultivate the garden using indigenous methods and the blessing ceremony was a way to further acknowledge the Native American farmers in the area.

"We wanted to really acknowledge whose land this is. I mean it belongs to the Development Foundation. But this belonged to peoples and still belongs to people like the Hidatsa, Mandan, Arikara and others, the Ojibwas as we talked about. So we wanted to honor that," said Dream Big Green School President, Dan Conn.

Observers planted seeds native to the area including Arikara watermelon, Mandan squash, and tobacco for ceremonial use.

Conn said that and the food grown in the garden will be shared with members of the community and local food banks.