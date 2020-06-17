Mandan commissioners to change accessibility ordinance

Mandan commissioners want to help small businesses survive the pandemic, but are changing rules put in place by the people in 2008 and 2009 to do so.

Over a decade ago the citizens of Mandan voted that if a business receives money from the city it has to install one of these. Since then they've installed 50 automatic doors as businesses receive grants or participate in programs.

"This is by no means meant to overturn anything that the voters approved, but rather to create an environment that could allow for the potential of microgrants or loans to small businesses," said Ellen Huber, business development director.

The proposal allows the city to offer up to $5,000 to businesses without requiring an automatic door. According to Huber the cost of the doors is at least $2,000, she says businesses avoid programs that offer less than $5,000 because they'd have to spend most of it on the door. Suzy Beehler was part of the group that originally pushed for the automatic door issue to make the city more accessible.

"To me $5,000 isn't much to be giving to businesses so it's like what is driving this? Is this just a feel good thing that the committee is looking at doing?" said Beehler, Mandan.

Beehler is concerned the city is trying to neglect people with disabilities in the community. Commissioners approved the ordinance despite concerns saying they may adjust the amount of aid allowed in the second reading.

"With COVID if we don't help some of these businesses we're going to lose some small businesses. We're probably going to lose some anyway, but can we help, can we extend it so they can hang on for another month, two months, because all of the automatic door openers in the world aren't going to help if there's no business behind there," said Tim Helbling, mayor.

The second reading of the ordinance is on July 7. People are welcome to comment and commissioners can still change the ordinance.

Residents that contact city staff can be added to a Zoom call to comment on the meeting remotely if they don't feel safe attending the meeting in person.

