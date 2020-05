(Gray News) - Comedian, film and TV star Fred Willard has passed away, a representative confirms to People magazine.

Willard died of natural causes at the age of 86, the rep said. Willard’s daughter also gave a statement saying, “He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end,"

Willard’s many credits include Best in Show, This Is Spinal Tap, Everybody Loves Raymond and Modern Family.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.