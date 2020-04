A Colorado man arrested Wednesday is accused of chasing a man through a hotel parking lot with a knife.

Bismarck police say 30 year old Miguel Cruz confronted the victim in the parking lot of the Extended Say Inn in Bismarck.

Police say Cruz identified himself as a gang member and was holding a knife.

Cruz told police he confronted the victim but denied having the knife.

Police found the knife in a car Cruz was in.

Cruz is being held on a general charge and $500 cash bond.