Color a puzzle piece for World Autism Awareness Day

Thursday, April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day. Here’s a project to keep the kids busy while raising awareness about autism at the same time.

The Midwest Autism Association is asking people to print, decorate, and hang a puzzle piece in their windows to show support for those on the spectrum.

Dee “Daniels” Neustel says she got the idea from the popular “a world of hearts” movement. She explains that just like puzzle pieces are all different, so are people on the autism spectrum. She hopes hanging them in the windows will help start conversations about autism.

"It’s about understanding and acceptance and trying to build that community,” said Neustel.

You can find a printable puzzle piece on the Midwest Autism Association’s Facebook page.