Colo. woman shot, killed in alleged dispute over dog

DENVER (KCNC/CNN) - A Denver community hosted a candlelight vigil for a woman fatally shot while she and her boyfriend were walking their dog.

Friends and family came together on Thursday to remember the life of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas. (Source: KCNC/CNN)

Her boyfriend says the shooter was angry about their dog.

“I have never gone to sleep crying and woke up crying in my life,” her father said.

According to police, a man, identified as 36-year-old Michael Close, shot at Thallas and her boyfriend, Darian Simon, from inside a ground apartment, upset about the couple’s dog.

Simon told police he and Thallas were walking Simon’s dog when Simon commanded it to poop, according to the probable cause statement obtained by KCNC. Close allegedly yelled at the couple from his apartment, asking if Simon was going to “train the dog or just yell at it," before shooting.

Thallas was shot and killed, while Simon was shot twice and hospitalized.

The scene of the shooting has now become a growing memorial, filled with photos, flowers and candles. They bring light into the dark space, much like her mother said Thallas brought light into their world.

“I know she touched every of one of your lives in one way or another,” she said. “And she was such a beautiful, innocent soul.”

Simon, still recovering in the hospital, joined by video.

Police say Close has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

