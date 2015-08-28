Advertisement

Coats For Kids

Coats For Kids 2020
Coats For Kids 2020(Station)
Published: Aug. 28, 2015
It’s that time of year again the Coats for Kids Event! Help our kids stay warm this winter by donating new and gently used winter gear to any one of our drop off locations. Turitto’s Dry Cleaners and Paradise Dry Cleaning and Laundry will make sure all donations are ready to wear before the snow flies, and The Salvation Army will distribute the items to families who need it. Every coat counts, so get out and donate!

Bismarck

Winter Wear Drop-Off

September 1st through September 30th

Turitto’s Dry Cleaners, 1131 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501

Turitto’s Dry Cleaners, 1041 E Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503

Salvation Army Bismarck-Mandan, 601 S Washington St, Bismarck, ND 58504

Winter Wear Distribution

The Salvation Army, 601 South Washington

October 15-16 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

Dickinson

Winter Wear Drop-Off

September 1st through September 30th

Sax Motor Company, 52 21st St E, Dickinson, ND 58601 

Paradise Dry Cleaning and Laundry, 1867 6th Ave W, Dickinson, ND 58601

Winter Wear Distribution

TBA – Please check back soon for updates on distribution in Dickinson.  For further information, call the Salvation Army Service Extension at 701-204-1616.

Minot

Winter Wear Drop-Off

September 1st through September 30th, 2020

The Salvation Army of Minot Worship & Service Center 315 Western Ave, Minot, North Dakota 58701

Winter Wear Distribution

The Salvation Army of Minot Worship & Service Center 315 Western Ave, Minot, North Dakota 58701

Tuesday October 13th, 2020 Thursday October 15th, 2020 Tuesday October 20th, 2020 Please call 701-838-8925 for more information.

Williston

Winter Wear Drop-Off

September 1st through October 17th

Trinity Christian School, 2419 9th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801

Western Cooperative Credit Union, 215 Washington Ave, Williston, ND 58801

Western Cooperative Credit Union, 1300 Bison Dr, Williston, ND 58801

Country Floral, 1111 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND 58801

Model Dry Cleaners, 1129 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND 58801

American State Bank, 223 Main Street, Williston, ND

Red Rock Ford, 410 32nd Ave W, Williston, ND 58801

Williston Auto, 1801 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND 58801

Cummins Sales and Service, 4514 Dakota Parkway West, Williston, ND 58801

Northgate Apartments, 621 42nd St E, Williston, ND 58801

Williston Parks & Rec, 822 18th St E, Williston, ND 58801

Winter Wear Distribution

Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 15 S Main St, Williston, ND 58801

October 5th through October 31st

