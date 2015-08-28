Coats For Kids
It’s that time of year again the Coats for Kids Event! Help our kids stay warm this winter by donating new and gently used winter gear to any one of our drop off locations. Turitto’s Dry Cleaners and Paradise Dry Cleaning and Laundry will make sure all donations are ready to wear before the snow flies, and The Salvation Army will distribute the items to families who need it. Every coat counts, so get out and donate!
Bismarck
Winter Wear Drop-Off
September 1st through September 30th
Turitto’s Dry Cleaners, 1131 E Main Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501
Turitto’s Dry Cleaners, 1041 E Interstate Ave, Bismarck, ND 58503
Salvation Army Bismarck-Mandan, 601 S Washington St, Bismarck, ND 58504
Winter Wear Distribution
The Salvation Army, 601 South Washington
October 15-16 from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Dickinson
Winter Wear Drop-Off
September 1st through September 30th
Sax Motor Company, 52 21st St E, Dickinson, ND 58601
Paradise Dry Cleaning and Laundry, 1867 6th Ave W, Dickinson, ND 58601
Winter Wear Distribution
TBA – Please check back soon for updates on distribution in Dickinson. For further information, call the Salvation Army Service Extension at 701-204-1616.
Minot
Winter Wear Drop-Off
September 1st through September 30th, 2020
The Salvation Army of Minot Worship & Service Center 315 Western Ave, Minot, North Dakota 58701
Winter Wear Distribution
The Salvation Army of Minot Worship & Service Center 315 Western Ave, Minot, North Dakota 58701
Tuesday October 13th, 2020 Thursday October 15th, 2020 Tuesday October 20th, 2020 Please call 701-838-8925 for more information.
Williston
Winter Wear Drop-Off
September 1st through October 17th
Trinity Christian School, 2419 9th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801
Western Cooperative Credit Union, 215 Washington Ave, Williston, ND 58801
Western Cooperative Credit Union, 1300 Bison Dr, Williston, ND 58801
Country Floral, 1111 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND 58801
Model Dry Cleaners, 1129 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND 58801
American State Bank, 223 Main Street, Williston, ND
Red Rock Ford, 410 32nd Ave W, Williston, ND 58801
Williston Auto, 1801 2nd Ave W, Williston, ND 58801
Cummins Sales and Service, 4514 Dakota Parkway West, Williston, ND 58801
Northgate Apartments, 621 42nd St E, Williston, ND 58801
Williston Parks & Rec, 822 18th St E, Williston, ND 58801
Winter Wear Distribution
Salvation Army Worship and Service Center, 15 S Main St, Williston, ND 58801
October 5th through October 31st