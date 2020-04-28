Coach Marty Murray leaving Minotauros for Sioux Falls

Minotauros head coach and general manager Marty Murray is leaving the team to take the same positions with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL.

Murray says it was a difficult decision, built on being in the Minot community for years.

"It was so much more than just looking at a step up in the ladder in my coaching career. Minot's been home for us for 15 years. [Sioux Falls] was something that grabbed our attention, and we realized that this could be a fit. We decided as a family it was a good challenge for us and a new adventure, so we decided to take the opportunity," Murray said.

The Stampede finished the 2019-20 season with 49 points, good for 6th place in the 8-team Western Conference. Shane Wagner takes over as Minotauros head coach.