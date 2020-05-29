Closer look at ND Smart Restart new childcare guidelines

North Dakota Human Services recently made changes to the North Dakota Smart Restart guidelines.

The state announced the modified policies Tuesday.

"Gave them some guidelines regarding going to parks and pools which we didn't necessarily have to worry about until now," said Carmen Traeholt, Early Childhood Services Statewide manager.

Additionally, the new guidelines ask providers to make several changes to screenings, eliminating the question about travel, and adding others recommended by the CDC.

"Before we didn't have on there have you lost your ability to taste or smell," said Traeholt.

The new advisory also increases the maximum size allowed in a group from 10 to 15.

Rachel Filkins, director of ABC Child Care in Minot, said these updates came at a good time.

"It’s a good time for them to loosen up those guidelines because with the lesser restrictions for how many we can have together in a room, we're now able to accommodate more of the children who are not being home schooled anymore," said Filkins.

Filkins said staff members are also making sure to follow all the modified operating practices.

"We're having to every morning take temperatures. We're having to ask them the three main questions," said Filkins.

The new policies go into effect on June 1.

