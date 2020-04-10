Cleaning services in Minot take extra precautions amid COVID-19

The CDC recommends frequently cleaning common surface areas, and people are turning to cleaning companies to make sure their homes are disinfected.

Some cleaners in Minot are making sure they are taking precautions to protect their employees from the virus.

Bee’s Cleaning Service in Minot said all employees wear masks while they clean the homes of clients.

Owner Karabe Evans said she also asks clients preliminary screening questions in order to be prepared.

“I ask has anybody in your family been exposed. If so I need to take extra precautions for me. Have you been sick in the past couple of weeks? Are you sick now? You know, things like that,” Evans said.

Bees Cleaning Service recently expanded its services to include disinfecting and sanitizing.

