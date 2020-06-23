Classic cars take over Trinity Homes for 'Silver Linings Day' celebration

Classic cars took over the drive of Trinity Homes, the long-term care facility in Minot, for a special parade honoring care workers Tuesday morning.

Members of the Dakota Cruisers Car Club brought out their classics to show support for those caring for residents.

The drivers traveled through the north parking lot and made their way around the facility.

It was in honor of Gov. Doug Burgum’s declaration of June 23 as “Silver Linings Day” to pay tribute to the sacrifices of long-term care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

